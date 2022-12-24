WFA of San Diego LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

