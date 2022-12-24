WFA of San Diego LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

