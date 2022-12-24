WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 576 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

