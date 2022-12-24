WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $8,602,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.72. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $108.15.

