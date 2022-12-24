WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,944.17 ($23.62).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMWH. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.35) to GBX 1,390 ($16.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.48) to GBX 1,975 ($23.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,478 ($17.95) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.67. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,110 ($13.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($21.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,105.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($16.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,985 ($25,491.98).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

