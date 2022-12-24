Wharf Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Shares Down 3.2%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

