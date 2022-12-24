White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $279.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.72. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $447.79.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.