White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.