White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

