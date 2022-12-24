White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.85 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.