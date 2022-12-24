WhiteBIT Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $253.12 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00024295 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $253.12 million and $3.46 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

