WhiteCoin Price Up 1.3% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.72 million and approximately $705,724.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00390400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00030960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018135 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000364 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,748,405 coins and its circulating supply is 762,280,638 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

