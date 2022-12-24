WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Up 3.6%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 20,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 32,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLDBF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

