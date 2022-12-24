WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Buys 790 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

STORE Capital Profile

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

