WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Has $5.04 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.7% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA opened at $343.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

