WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Has $744,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,433 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 121,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 510 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,357 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,300 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.