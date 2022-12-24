WILLIAM ALLAN Corp Sells 3,910 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 2.3% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.