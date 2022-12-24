William Blair Comments on NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, December 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

(Get Rating)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.