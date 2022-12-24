WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 29th

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of CXSE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,613. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

