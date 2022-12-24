WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CXSE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.29. 42,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Get WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.