WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGZD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 80,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,989. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

