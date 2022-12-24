WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 40,033 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

