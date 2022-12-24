WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRW stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.55. 400,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,555. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.