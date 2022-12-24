WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on December 29th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,523. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.