WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $14,609,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125,094 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $104.17.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

