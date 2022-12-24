WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 10.3% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AVUS opened at $68.19 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $81.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.