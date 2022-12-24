WMG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $713,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

FCG stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.