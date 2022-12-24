WMG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $44.15 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

