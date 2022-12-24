Wolfe Research Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

