XDC Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $368.47 million and $2.28 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,803,245,872 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

