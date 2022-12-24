Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.21

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and traded as high as $39.65. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 329,816 shares.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,104.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,079,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

