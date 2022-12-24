Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.21

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and traded as high as $39.65. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 329,816 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,079,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
