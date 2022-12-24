XRP Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $17.72 billion and $236.18 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002476 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007557 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $873.50 or 0.05185433 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.16 or 0.00499623 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,184,828 coins and its circulating supply is 50,343,500,506 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
