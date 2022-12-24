Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

YELP stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $848,570 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

