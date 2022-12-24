Zambesigold Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $57.27 Million (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $57.27 million and approximately $100,270.58 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00003065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

