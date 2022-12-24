ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $328,487.83

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $328,487.83 and approximately $49.69 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00238161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00077567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

