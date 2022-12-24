Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $716,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 263.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,481 shares in the last quarter.

BKEM opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $71.04.

