Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

