Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 212,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

