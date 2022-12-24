Zhang Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

