Zhang Financial LLC Sells 305 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.07 and a 200-day moving average of $330.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.