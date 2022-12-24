Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $135.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 45,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

