Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by WILLIAM ALLAN Corp

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.5% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

