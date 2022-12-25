11,827 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,991,000 after buying an additional 267,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 24.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,487 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 203,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at about $40,221,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,989. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 457,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.39 and a beta of 1.23. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.