1,550 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

Eaton stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 907,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.