166,950 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. ABB accounts for about 2.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in ABB by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 99.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ABB by 16.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ABB by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 199,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

