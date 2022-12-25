250 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,933.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,892.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.