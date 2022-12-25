4,049 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Price Performance

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 1,940,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,407. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.