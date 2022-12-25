74,003 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 341,384 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19.

