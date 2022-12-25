Aave (AAVE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $36.13 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Aave token can now be bought for about $54.28 or 0.00322438 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $764.93 million and approximately $36.13 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

