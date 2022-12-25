Abacus Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.96. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.